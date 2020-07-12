Log in
Our Commitment to Racial Equity

The Partnership’s Racial Equity Principles are a framework to communicate the Houston business community’s pledge to reforming systems of bias, strengthening underserved communities, advocating inclusion, and removing barriers to achievement. Although many businesses have made their own individual statements and pledges, this unified approach sends an important signal about the Houston business community’s collective commitment. The Principles articulate how the Partnership and individual businesses can commit to advancing racial equity within their organizations and throughout our community.

One Houston Together

Racial Equity Principles

Members of the Houston business community commit to addressing, individually and collectively, obstacles to racial equity that impede the fair and open treatment of members of the Houston community. We embrace the opportunity to lead the way in reforming systems of bias, strengthening underserved communities, advocating inclusion, and removing barriers to achievement. We understand that these actions require intentional, systematic and bold efforts to transform our city into a more equitable and inclusive place to live and work.  

 

 

 

 

As leaders of Houston’s businesses and civic institutions, we commit to the following principles: 

  • We will institute policies and procedures that promote acceptance, respect and opportunity for all human beings. 
  • We will practice and encourage behaviors that build trust and understanding rather than resentment and bias. 
  • We will set measurable goals and practice rigorous accountability in our diversity, inclusion and outreach efforts and within our own institutions.
  • We will acknowledge missteps and correct course when warranted.  
  • We will support advancing equity in the communities in which we live and operate, understanding that our long-term success depends on our shared progress.
  • We will regularly engage with and listen to underserved communities to deepen our understanding of the inequities experienced and seek lasting solutions.
  • We will identify specific and concrete ways to foster the advancement and success of underrepresented groups, institutions, and individuals. 
  • We will promote the application of these principles within our spheres of influence.

The effort to address racial inequities is complex and challenging. Nonetheless, we believe that meaningful change requires serious societal commitment and concerted action. A more equitable and inclusive Houston strengthens not only our community, but also positions our region to be more economically competitive as a global city.

Download the Principles

Download a PDF of the Racial Equity Principles to circulate within your company. 

Download Principles
A total of 121 Houston area companies have pledged to adopt the One Houston Together principles.

One Houston Together Commitment

Our Company Pledges to Adopt these Principles to Advance Racial Equity in Houston.
Would You Be Willing to Provide a Quote Regarding Why You Signed the Pledge?

Pledged Companies

  • 4B Capital LLC
  • Accenture
  • Aldine ISD
  • Allegiance Bank
  • Amegy Bank
  • Amplo
  • ARVO Realty Advisors
  • Atlantic Partners Group LLC
  • AVANCE-Houston Inc. 
  • The Awty International School 
  • Baker Hughes 
  • Baker Ripley 
  • Baldwin Liaison Consulting, LLC 
  • Bank of America 
  • Baylor College of Medicine
  • BBVA USA 
  • Boston Consulting Group 
  • Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston 
  • bp America
  • BHP 
  • Bracewell LLP 
  • Burns & McDonnell 
  • Calpine Corporation
  • Camden
  • ChaseSource 
  • Cheniere Energy 
  • Chevron 
  • Children's Museum Houston 
  • Citi 
  • Collaborative for Children 
  • Comcast 
  • Comerica Bank
  • Crown Castle
  • Deloitte 
  • Direct Energy 
  • DNA Studios, LLC 
  • Dow Inc. 
  • Emerson 
  • Enbridge 
  • ENGIE North America 
  • Entercom
  • Ernst & Young
  • Fifth Third Bank, N.A. 
  • Four Seasons Hotel Houston
  • The Friedkin Group 
  • Genesis Park 
  • George E. Johnson Development 
  • GLMV Architects Inc. 
  • Greater Houston Community Foundation
  • Greenberg Traurig LLP 
  • Group 1 Automotive
  • Halliburton Company
  • Haynes & Boone, LLP
  • HCA Houston Healthcare
  • HEB
  • Hess Corp. 
  • Hewlett Packard Enterprise 
  • Hines 
  • Holmes Investments Inc. 
  • Houston Area Urban League
  • Houston Association of REALTORS 
  • Houston Endowment 
  • Houston Methodist 
  • Houston Texans
  • HP Inc. 
  • Human Capital Business Solutions 
  • Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP 
  • Intel 
  • Jacobs
  • Jennifer Layne Brands 
  • JLL Houston 
  • JSC Federal Credit Union
  • Junior Achievement of Southeast Texas 
  • Kah Capital Management
  • Kinder Foundation 
  • Leadership Consulting Group Inc. 
  • Libyan National Oil Corporation - Houston Branch 
  • Lone Star College 
  • Lopez Negrete Communications 
  • LyondellBasell Industries
  • M. Hensley Consulting 
  • McConnell & Jones LLP 
  • McDermott 
  • Memorial Hermann Health System 
  • Metropolitan Transit Authority of Harris County, Texas 
  • Midway
  • Motiva Enterprises 
  • Next Level Urgent Care
  • Norton Rose Fulbright
  • Phillips 66
  • Prairie View A&M University 
  • Precision Task Group 
  • PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP
  • Questback
  • Reliant/NRG 
  • Rice University 
  • RSM US LLP
  • San Jacinto Community College District 
  • Shell Oil Co. 
  • Silver Eagle Distributors 
  • Smith Graham & Co. 
  • Sodexo 
  • Space Center Houston 
  • St. Luke's Health 
  • Telemundo Houston
  • Texas Medical Center 
  • TLC Engineering Inc. 
  • Transwestern 
  • Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. 
  • United Airlines 
  • UnitedHealthcare - Texas 
  • United Way of Greater Houston 
  • University of Houston System 
  • The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center
  • Vinson & Elkins LLP 
  • Waste Management 
  • Westlake Chemical Corporation 
  • Winstead PC 
  • W.S. Bellows Construction Corporation 
  • YMCA of Greater Houston

Learn about the Partnership's broad effort to address racial equity in Houston, One Houston Together.

Learn More
Webinar Series

As part of the effort to build a shared understanding around these issues, the Partnership hosted a webinar series to educate our members and the broader community on racism and systemic inequities.

View Webinars

Recent News

Racial Equity

More than 100 Houston Companies Commit to Principles of Racial Equity

3/2/21
HOUSTONâMore than 100 Houston area companies representing over 220,000â¦
Read More
Racial Equity

Houston Ranks No. 5 in Nation for Minority-Owned Startups, But Hurdles Remain

2/4/21
The most diverse city in the nation is also a hub for minority entrepreneurshipâ¦
Read More
Membership

DEI Leader LaTanya Flix joins the Partnership

12/7/20
HOUSTON (December 7, 2020) - The Greater Houston Partnership is pleased toâ¦
Read More
