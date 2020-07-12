Our Commitment to Racial Equity

One Houston Together

Members of the Houston business community commit to addressing, individually and collectively, obstacles to racial equity that impede the fair and open treatment of members of the Houston community. We embrace the opportunity to lead the way in reforming systems of bias, strengthening underserved communities, advocating inclusion, and removing barriers to achievement. We understand that these actions require intentional, systematic and bold efforts to transform our city into a more equitable and inclusive place to live and work.

As leaders of Houston’s businesses and civic institutions, we commit to the following principles:

We will institute policies and procedures that promote acceptance, respect and opportunity for all human beings.

We will practice and encourage behaviors that build trust and understanding rather than resentment and bias.

We will set measurable goals and practice rigorous accountability in our diversity, inclusion and outreach efforts and within our own institutions.

We will acknowledge missteps and correct course when warranted.

We will support advancing equity in the communities in which we live and operate, understanding that our long-term success depends on our shared progress.

We will regularly engage with and listen to underserved communities to deepen our understanding of the inequities experienced and seek lasting solutions.

We will identify specific and concrete ways to foster the advancement and success of underrepresented groups, institutions, and individuals.

We will promote the application of these principles within our spheres of influence.

The effort to address racial inequities is complex and challenging. Nonetheless, we believe that meaningful change requires serious societal commitment and concerted action. A more equitable and inclusive Houston strengthens not only our community, but also positions our region to be more economically competitive as a global city.